Anorak | UKIP leader Henry Bolton slinks back into anonymity as Jo Marney auditions for LBC

A few weeks ago, relatively few of us would have known the name of UKIP’s current leader. But then he left his third wife – the mother of his two young children, 42-year-old Tatiana Smurova – shacked up with a much younger woman, and because news media love blondes – which the lover is – the name Henry Bolton is now hard to avoid. Harder still to miss than the man who looks like a spin-dried Harry Enfield is the blonde, a “topless model” (Mirror) and UKIP member called Jo Marney.

She’s a deliciously dislikable character who after fire took the lives of so many at Grenfell Tower, opined: “Disgusting. That entire tower was a nest of illegal immigrants of all varieties. That’s why they can’t identify most of them. Meanwhile, British families wait on the council housing list for years.”

Other bon mosts include, according to the Sun: “Eastern European s****’ who would ‘f*** a mangey dog for about 10 quid and a Big Mac”. The Mail “can reveal Miss Marney has plumbed even further depths with horrific messages in which she joked with a friend about raping a baby. The Mail has chosen not to print the distressing exchange.”

Which makes us wonder what it was. But no matter if it was “taken out of context” and had been “part of an outrage competition”, which someone billed as Marney’s “friend” tells the Mail it was, what really made Marney fly were her ugly words on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s intended:

Of course, they were private messages, a point Marney makes as she speaks to the Mail:

“I’m absolutely devastated by the messages that I’ve sent and the distress that I’ve caused anyone by those messages. They were unnecessary, they were reckless, they were overly exaggerated purely for effect. They were never intended to be put in the public domain and I’d like to take this opportunity to offer my sincere and deepest apologies to anyone I’ve hurt and for the distress and embarrassment I’ve caused my family, friends and the party.”

And news just in. Henry Bolton has dumped Jo Marney, leaving her free to pursue a carer as a shock jock on LBC.

Henry Bolton is single once more. Lock up your bigots!

