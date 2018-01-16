Anorak | Referee Tony Chapron admits mistake after trying to kick player in Nantes v PSG match

Referee Tony Chapron admits mistake after trying to kick player in Nantes v PSG match

Ligue 1 referee Tony Chapron took a starring role in Nantes’ 0-1 home defeat to PSG on Sunday night. Chapron cut across Nantes defender Diego Carlos while sprinting after Kylian Mbappe and fell to the ground. He then aimed a kick at Carlos. To put the tin lid on thing, Chapron awarded the blameless Brazilian a second yellow card. He was off.

We have video footage of the incident.

The French Football Federation (FFF) says Chapron will be “withdrawn until further notice” .

Now Chapton has issued an apology, albeit wrapped in a sympathetic backstory. Humility ranks low in his statement to AFP, translated via the BBC:

“During the Nantes-PSG match, I was barged by Nantes player Diego Carlos.”

Victimhood established. (What happened: You cut across him. Your legs tangled. You were not barged.)

“As a result of the impact, I felt a sharp pain from a recent injury. I reacted badly by moving my leg towards the player.”

Victimhood. Low level acceptance of blame.

“I have sent a report to the (LFP) disciplinary commission so that the [second] booking received by the player can be withdrawn, because having seen the images his action did not seem deliberate.”

Fairness. It did not seem deliberate. But it might have been. (It wasn’t. But your kicking out was.)

The LFP has rescinded the card. Chapron is recovering.

Paul Sorene

