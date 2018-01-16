Anorak | Transfer news: Sanchez to Manchester United or Chelsea as Manchester City pull out?

Transfer news: Sanchez to Manchester United or Chelsea as Manchester City pull out?

Manchester City will not be recruiting Alexis Sanchez this January. The club run on a trillion dollar shoestring budget say the 29-year-old Chilean is too expensive.

Sanchez wants £400,000 a week. And City feel that giving him that gigantic sum would upset the rest of the squad, who are all be on less.

City say the decision to forgo the man who in the summer they were willing to invest £60m in was taken by Pep Guardiola and the club’s owner Khaldoon al Mubarak.

Which surely means that Sanchez is off to Manchester United, where he’ll be paid in excess of £300,000 a week. United are offering Arsenal £30million plus Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the talented Armenian who joined the club for around £30m in the summer of 2016.

But hold on a moment… Sky are reporting that Chelsea are now in for Sanchez, although reports contain no details.

Mike Kritharis

