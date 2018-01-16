Anorak | Andrea Dunbar: ghastly review of Rita Sue And Bob Too warps the story to support the narrative

Andrea Dunbar: ghastly review of Rita Sue And Bob Too warps the story to support the narrative

In the Sunday Times, a theatre review of Andre Dunbar’s excellent 1982 play Rita, Sue and Bob Too, currently showing at London’s Royal Court. It was made into a film in 1987. Readers are told:

Rita, Sue and Bob Too is a prickly, thought-provoking and sometimes hilarious little period piece, but there is one huge elephant in the theatre. No one, surely, can watch a piece about underage schoolgirls being groomed for sex in Bradford and not think of more recent scandals. Perhaps the most sickening thing is how innocent Rita and Sue’s experiences seem compared to those of young girls in Bradford and Keighley over the past few years: girls as young as 12, drugged into a stupor, raped by five men or more at once, abortions at 13 and many worse details. Such things leave deep scars and lifelong trauma. Andrea Dunbar drank herself to death in 1990, at the age of 29.

This makes me so fucking angry. Andrea Dunbar did NOT drink herself to death. She died of a brain haemorrhage. But that clearly does not fit the reviewer’s narrative. https://t.co/mTW5LKZa8n — Lisa Holdsworth (@WorksWithWords) January 16, 2018

Christopher Hart’s review of the Royal Court’s Rita, Sue and Bob Too revival in today’s Sunday Times reads like it was written in 1918 rather than 2018. It’s all handwringing and moral outrage. Could they not find a theatre critic that isn’t a Puritan? — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) January 14, 2018

Tosh then. Dunbar’s play is better than some moralising guff. Much better. Dunbar (22 May 1961 – 20 December 1990) died from a brain haemorrhage.

Spotter: Mic Wright. For further reading on Dunbar, this is a better start.

Paul Sorene

Posted: 16th, January 2018 | In: Books, Broadsheets Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink