Anorak | Manchester United balls: Paul Pogba goes to pot

Manchester United balls: Paul Pogba goes to pot

On the Sun’s website, news that Manchester United’s Paul Pogba owns a pool table.

And what game can we see him playing on said table in photos the player publishes on Instagram – photos which thanks to marketing guffers bigging up Brand Pogba eagle-eyed journalists whose diligence helps those of us not interested enough in Pogba to follow his Instagram account keep tracks of his every move in the Sun?

Paul Pogba looks relaxed as he plays billiards in his Cheshire mansion

Next week, Pogba plays tennis on a squash court.

Mike Kritharis

Posted: 18th, January 2018