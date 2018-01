Anorak | Kazakh oligarch’s $179,000 wedding cake doubles as a starter home

Kazakh oligarch’s $179,000 wedding cake doubles as a starter home

To a wedding in Kazakhstan, where guests are touring the $179,000 wedding cake that doubles as a starter home for newly weds Amirzhan, grandson of Shymkent oligarch Serikzhan Seitzhanov, and Aruzhan, daughter of Kairat Satybaldy, a Kazakh businessman, nephew of the country’s president. Built by Renat Agzamov, a former Russian boxing champion, the cake is well appointed, with master bedroom, basement polo studio, games room and living quarters for umpteen servants.

The icing on the cake is that, according to the World Bank, the GDP per capita for Kazakhstan is US$7,715.

Karen Strike

