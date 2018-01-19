Anorak | Get the Prince William haircut: yours for £3 a hair

Get the Prince William haircut: yours for £3 a hair

Prince William did not shave his head into a regulation short back-and-sides. The hair was cut by a “scissors over comb freehand technique”, that, according to the Sun, “results in a softer finish” than clippers.

Anyone itching to get ‘The Wills’ can hire Joey Wheeler, who will set to work on your thatch for a mere £180, roughly £3 per hair. Well, so says the Sun – the reassuringly expensive fee echoed in the Mirror.

Helping readers spot the new Willis from the old, the Sun presents “before” and “after” shots. The odd bit is that Wills’ hair is less obvious in the ‘after’ than it in the ‘before’, but it is the ‘after’ which dignifies the front-page of the country’s best-read newspapers. Less is more in the world of tabloid sensation and hair.

PS: If you see Sarah Ferguson stretching a pink cap of sliced York ham over her red mane, don’t be shocked. She does what she must to get noticed.

Paul Sorene

