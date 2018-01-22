Anorak | Middlesbrough fans arrested for urinating in QPR’s goalie’s water bottle

Middlesbrough fans arrested for urinating in QPR’s goalie’s water bottle
The Metropolitan Police have arrested a Middlesbrough fan who, allegedly, urinated in QPR goalkeeper Alex Smithies’ water bottle. Footage appears to show the fan taking a leak into the bottle before lobbing it back onto the pitch.
The Met say:
After an investigation, the MPS Football Unit can confirm that the male arrested at the QPR-Boro game yesterday has been charged with throwing an item on to the pitch.
The male has been bailed and will appear at court next month.
Cleveland Police say they will “remove him from attending Boro games again”.
