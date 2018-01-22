Anorak | Middlesbrough fans arrested for urinating in QPR’s goalie’s water bottle

The Metropolitan Police have arrested a Middlesbrough fan who, allegedly, urinated in QPR goalkeeper Alex Smithies’ water bottle. Footage appears to show the fan taking a leak into the bottle before lobbing it back onto the pitch.

The Met say:

After an investigation, the MPS Football Unit can confirm that the male arrested at the QPR-Boro game yesterday has been charged with throwing an item on to the pitch.

The male has been bailed and will appear at court next month.