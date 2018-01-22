Anorak | Durham’s mini police bring their own sarcasm

Durham’s mini police bring their own sarcasm

The spirit of Pavel Morozov is evoked in Durham, where the local constabulary have created a ‘Mini Police’ force. A platoon of uniformed nine to 11 year olds is on patrol.

Durham police outline the mission: “The objective is to introduce these children to a positive experience of policing and to get them involved in the local community.”

And you will all be inducted:

A digital platform also encourages schools to embrace the Mini Police concept in their environment covering topics such as lesson plans, finding neighbourhood policing teams and sharing good practise.

If your kinder believe in the State’s every law and want to see them all upheld, sign up here. Failure to do so is not a hate crime – yet.

The Mini Police project within Durham Constabulary is a fun and interactive volunteering opportunity for 9 to 11-year-old children. The Mini Police support the force priorities, through participation in community engagement events. Those involved can look forward to developing a confident voice through enjoyable experiencences [sic]. Children who become part of the programme help to tackle local issues, as highlighted by their own communities. By assisting the police service, they also carry that ownership and pride back into the community they live in.

What do these new community owners do?

Police really are getting younger.

Karen Strike

