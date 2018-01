Take home a topless Jeff Goldblum love toy

Who wants a Pop! figure of a topless Jeff Goldblum? Who doesn’t? Goldblum was shirtless and wounded in the 1993 movie Jurassic Park. And now the “Wounded Dr. Ian Malcolm” love toy is yours to take home.

Spotter: Consequence of Sound

Karen Strike

