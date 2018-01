Cocaine snowball fights worry locals in County Tyrone

To County Tyrone, where the Tyrone Herald has news of cocaine fights:

My God, they're throwing the stuff at each other now. pic.twitter.com/trejYgOll8 — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) January 24, 2018

Karen Strike

