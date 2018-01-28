Anorak | A weird anti-masturbation video: beyond parody

A weird anti-masturbation video: beyond parody

This Jehovah Witness anti-masturbation training video contains parts reportedly from Watchtower, the sect’s magazine. It’s brought to us by former Jehovah’s Witness Lloyd Cedars. He notes:

Ever since realizing at the age of 30 that I had wasted decades of my life in a harmful, abusive cult, I have tried to channel my anger and frustration in positive ways – by creating content that can help those struggling with Jehovah’s Witness indoctrination begin thinking for themselves (preferably more quickly than I did)!

He says this about the video:

Two extremely sensitive videos have been leaked from inside Watchtower – one for men, and one for women. Both seem to be intended as induction videos for new “bethelites,” or workers at Jehovah’s Witness branches globally and the headquarters in New York. Presented by Governing Body helpers Ralph Walls and Gary Breaux, the videos perfectly illustrate the extent to which Witness sex lives are policed, and give a glimpse of the religion’s growing paranoia about homosexuality. The rebuttal for these videos is in production, and will be released on Saturday, January 27, 2018. There will also be an article about the videos on JWsurvey.org. Please note: yes, the clips of Walls and Breaux are real! The only thing I’ve added is the music, the captions, and the stock footage. 🙂



Spotter: Boing Boing

Karen Strike

