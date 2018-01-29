Anorak | Protestors entertain diners at Winston Churchill themed Blighty cafe

Protestors entertain diners at Winston Churchill themed Blighty cafe

Boris Johnson turned off his watermelon smile and demanded that Jeremy Corbyn slammed the “hard-left mob”adding a dash of righteous spite to tiffin at the Blighty café in London’s Finsbury Park. The Mail focuses on Halimo Hussein, 24, who along with eight other nicely dressed youth called Winston Churchill a “racist” and demanded that anyone with a social conscience boycott the cafe that bills itself:

Welcome to the Blighty Commonwealth of Cafes – originally founded in 1944 by RAF fighter pilot and war hero, Capt Roy Bevans. After years of decline Blighty was resurrected in 2013 by Roys [sic] grandson, Horatio Bevans. Blighty’s mission is to make the world a closer place by celebrating and improving the relationships between the people and nations of the 52 members of the commonwealth [sic]. We celebrate these relationships via the mediums [sic – come in, Winston; are you there?] of brunch, coffee and community. Mission:

To make the world a closer place by impoving [sic] the relationships between the people and nations of the commonwealth.

All nations united under a common flag – if not a common language. The typos are what Churchill would have wanted:

Back in the Mail, then, where Halimo Hussein, a politics student and “co-president of Equality and Liberation at SOAS, University of London”, is eschewing Vera Lynn staples to chant: “We have nothing to lose but our chains.” No, not just coffee chains. Virtual and possibly actual chains.

The Sun says of Hussein: “The full-time student idolises leftie loudmouth Russell Brand.”

Once inside the cafe, which they “stormed” (Express, Sun, Mail, Russia Today) by, er, walking though the door, the group read from a prepared script:

Protestor One: “We cannot accept the unashamed colonial and gentrifying presence of this cafe’ before the group chanted ‘You will never make colonialism palatable.” Ms Hussein: “To the owner of the cafe, apologise to the local community for their poorly thought and insensitive branding and promptly change it from the menu to the aesthetics and décor of the cafe.” Protestor Three: ‘To the customer, we ask you that you boycott this cafe until they take the concerns of the community seriously'”

Boris Johnson took time out from his busy schedule as Foreign Secretary to opine: “Disgraceful attack on our finest ever wartime leader by hard-left mob. Jeremy Corbyn should denounce the actions of these ‘activists’ immediately.”

Jack Lopresti, the Conservative MP for Filton and Bradley Stoke, tells the Mail: “This outrageous behaviour represents the hard left’s politics which is of the most puerile and ignorant kind. Without the bravery, courage and leadership of Sir Winston Churchill, we would not be living in a free country where we have the freedom to express our personal views, regardless of how, in their case, ridiculous or offensive they are.”

Michael Fabricant, Tory MP for Lichfield, adds: “It is thanks to Winston Churchill that fools like these are able to hold their childish views and not be thrown into a concentration camp. They should think about this before the next time they behave like yobs.”

No Labour MP is quoted.

If tha’;s not enough, the Mail says Ms Hussein, “an avid Labour supporter and Jeremy Corbyn fan”, has “left a scathing online review of the cafe which read: ‘Bland breakfasts and awful watery tasting coffee’.” Just as the British like their grub. Toss in some nylon sheets, atmospheric smog and clanking radiators, and the Blighty cafes could run a fleet of hotels. (Note to owners: call me, I have ideas; and think of about changing the French sounding ‘cafes’ to something more British, like ‘dining rooms’, ‘shed’ or ‘billet’).

Paul Sorene

Posted: 29th, January 2018 | In: News, Politicians Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink