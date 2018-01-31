Anorak | Moralising Police chief says all drivers going 1pm over speed limit are criminals

Moralising Police chief says all drivers going 1pm over speed limit are criminals

How fast is too fast when driving? If guilty of DWB (Driving Whilst Black) any speed can attract police attention. But what of the rest of society? Chief Constable Anthony Bangham(up), of the West Mercia force and National Police Chiefs’ Council lead on road policy, has been addressing the Police Federation.

“Let’s change the message – we are proud to be law enforcers,” he told the faithful. “I do not want the public to be surprised, I want them to be embarrassed when they get caught.” He want shame not guilt. He wants speeding tickets to be a tool for moral good.

“They need to understand the law is set at the limit for a reason. They should not come whinging to us about getting caught. If booked at 35 or 34 or 33 [in a 30mph zone] that cannot be unfair because they are breaking the law.”

Zero tolerance, then, the cry of the rigid, unthinking and totalitarian. Any police compulsion towards ideological thought serves only to destroy relationships with reality and experience. Police lose touch with the public they are paid to serve.

Such idiocy should come to fruition just as soon as police start using equipment that measures speed to the fraction of a mph and cars speedometers are faultlessly precise.

Paul Sorene

Posted: 31st, January 2018