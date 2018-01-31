Anorak | Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang watches Arsenal lose and decides to join them

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang watches Arsenal lose and decides to join them

Much has been said about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s temperament. The player named by The Guardian as the eighth-best footballer in the world in December 2016 has joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund on a long-term contract for over £56m.

“Our second signing of the January transfer window, the 28-year-old is one of the world’s most highly-rated strikers. He scored 98 goals in 144 Bundesliga games for Dortmund [97 from inside the area] and had a hand in 172 goals in 213 matches in all competitions for his former club,” oozes Arsenal. “That works out at an average of 96 minutes per goal or assist. Auba is the Gabon captain and all-time top goalscorer, and became the first Gabonese winner of the African Footballer of the Year award in 2015.”

That Auba, as he is now called in official despatches – Arsenal eschewing cash from all those extra letters on replica tops in preference to snappier global branding – should join Arsenal after their comically bad 1-3 defeat to a vibrant Swansea City can only be explained by his having agreed to sign a big money contract before the debacle and correctly realising that standards at the club are now so reduced that getting a shot on target represents improvement.

So what next for Arsenal? According to the SAM (Sports Analytics Machine), a computer built by Ian McHale, professor of sports analytics at the University of Liverpool, Aubameyang will “increase Arsenal’s probability of finishing in the top four by 2% (up to 20%) and bring an expected increase in points of around 0.6.”

Thrilling.

Paul Sorene

