Anorak | Arsenal rejoice! Ozil signs new long-term contract

Arsenal rejoice! Ozil signs new long-term contract

Mesut Ozil has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract extension at Arsenal. Having lost Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United earlier this month, the good news for Arsenal fans is that Ozil will not be making the same journey north.

Ozil is not just staying out of love. He’ll be on £350k per week before tax.

To say this is good news for Arsenal fans would be an understatement.

Anyhow, here’s what the experts in the press have been saying:

Such are the facts…

Mike Kritharis

