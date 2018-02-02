Anorak | Arsenal’s Bellerin to address Oxford Union

Arsenal’s Bellerin to address Oxford Union

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin will address the Oxford Union in lugubrious Oxfordshire on February 5. Bellerin, who has a degree in marketing (yes, that’s a genuine qualification), will chair a debate not on Wenger In / Wenger Out, but on what it takes to become an elite athlete. His Arsenal teammate Mesut Ozil will address the Union on 20th February. It’s not hard to imagine Arsenal Wenger, the Arsenal manager nicknamed The Professor, enjoying his players’ stretching their intellectual muscles.

Says the Union:

A Spanish professional footballer who plays as a right-back for English club Arsenal and Spain, Bellerin is known for his speed and pace, and has been considered to be one of the fastest footballers in the world. He started his career in the youth teams of Barcelona, moving to Arsenal in 2011. He is also known for his philanthropic work, having famously donated £50 for every minute he played at the Under-21 Euros to the victims of the Grenfell Tower Fire.

Bellerin follows in the footsteps of likes of Diego Maradona, Sepp Blatter, Paul Gascoigne, Rio Ferdinand, Tony Pulis and Joey Barton on the roll of past speakers.

Mike Kritharis

