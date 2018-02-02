Anorak | Swansea City’s Sam Clucas didn’t realise adult website featured porn

Swansea City’s Sam Clucas didn’t realise adult website featured porn

Adding to the sense that porn is everywhere is Sam Clucas’s goal celebrations for Swansea City. Having scored twice in Swansea’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal, the midfielder made a monocle/ spyglass hand gesture. We now know it to be the symbol of the adult site Simply LoveLeh Brotherhood, which reportedly shows hardcore porn videos narrated by Yorkshire accents.

A spokesperson for Swansea goes on the record:

As a club we were unaware of any links to the Internet group in question and disappointed to learn of the association as it does not reflect the values of Swansea City nor our strong commitment to equality. We wholeheartedly condemn the degradation of women and believe everyone’s rights, dignity and individual worth is to be respected.

Do those Swansea values include gambling and boozing, because betting and drinks companies sponsor the club?

And as @harryhpalmer tweets: “No mention of the fact that Southampton’s Charlie Austin and Jack Stevens both used the SAME celebration in December, and nothing was said or done by the FA?”

What says Sam?

Having spoken to Sam, he was not fully aware of the pornographic sections of this Internet group and at no time intended to cause offence which he apologises for.

He didn’t know it was porn? Maybe the FA will have more luck when they “investigate” the matter. There’s porno images on the site’s twitter pages and a link to a website full of videos of, well, porn. Hold onto your blazers, chaps. There’s also endorsements for the site from Ricky Hatton, the former boxer, and snooker’s Jimmy White.

Still, this is modern life and modern football. And if there’s a new symbol for onanism, then so long as its directed at the referee, no harm done…

Mike Kritharis

