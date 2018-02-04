Anorak | Dear daughters, an apology: grid girls and darts babes are worse than porn

Dear daughters, an apology: grid girls and darts babes are worse than porn

This is an apology to my three daughter. I’m an idiot. I never realised women could only do certain jobs and should dress a certain way. I thought you could do it all, and maybe make up some new roles and fashions that offer fun, fulfilment, independence and a living. And you, the eldest, when the school rang to tell me what you’re life choices amounted to “Get lucky or be a Victoria’s Secret’s model”, I should not have said, “Well, luck’s great and – wow! – what a great life that must be.” I should have gasped and steered you toward something you don’t want to do, and a life which, crucially, more educated and caring people know you need.

Thankfully, these better more paternalistic people are helping you and me by setting new rules. You must not be a Formula One grid girl or accompany an overweight, white, male darts player to the oche. If you are attracted to traffic and multi-millionaires in very expensive cars, you can get a job as a Transport Minister or cleaner roads campaigner in Knightsbridge.

Radio presenter James O’Brien explains: “Unless there are lots of parents who would genuinely prefer their child to dream of wearing a skimpy outfit & being sprayed in the face with champagne for money rather than dreaming of being a racing driver, this ‘grid girl’ business seems rather straightforward.”

It’s not about choice for you; it’s about preference from them. They are here to steer us towards a more dignified and ‘appropriate’ you.

Lauren-Jade (@laurenjadepope) is one women who wasn’t privy to the Twitter School of liberal conservatism. She notes:

“Because of these feminists, they’ve have cost us our jobs! I have been a grid girl for 8 years and I have Never felt uncomfortable! I love my job, if I didn’t I wouldn’t do it! Noone forces us to do this! This is our choice!”

She doesn’t know her own mind, of course. You might wonder why dressing like an air stewardess or bank clerk by fast cars is outrageous but going naked in Vogue, a film role and for Peta, say, or dry humping a building site is empowering? I thought the answer was something to do with class, wage and articulation. Strong-minded upper and middle-class women take off their clothes and have on-the-clock sex to lampoon society, take a stand and become a broadsheet-loved, ITV-endorsed, best-selling author (see: Belle du Jour); working class women take off their clothes because they’re mentally negligible aids to masturbation, and know no better, having been conditioned to limit their lives and imaginations by a society that knows what’s best for them.

We’ve come a long way, I’m told. Now women should prioritise not what they think they want but what others know they really want.

Sorry, girls.

Paul Sorene

