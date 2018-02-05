Anorak | Queen did not shoot her seven dead swans for sport

Queen did not shoot her seven dead swans for sport

Because every cause needs a celebrity (and every celebrity needs a cause – ed), the Sun brings news that seven of Her Majesty’s swans are feared killed by bird flu. Until now we’d no face to put alongside the illness. Finding birds to front a campaign to combat bird flu and raise awareness was hampered by the lack of famous birds. Orville, Emu and Bernie Clifton’s ostrich are either resting or no longer seen as big hitters. And Alan Partridge is a work of fiction. But we’ve now got the Queen’s birds, albeit seven dead ones, to shock us into action.

“Everyone fears the worst,” says a swan watcher, words which could pretty much be used whenever fear stalks. It’s hard to fear the best. But “the Queen is upset” and this is no time for nitpicking, nor wondering how swans are mourned but not pheasants, which the Queen has been known to kill with her bare hands when shooting them in the face proves insufficient sport. ” She is an animal lover,” says a source, and not only because she loves eating and killing them for larks, “and if they have bird flu, it’s horrible.”

The only damper on all this is that the Sun says the Queen’s swans are “mute swans”. So it looks like avian flu must look further afield for a spokesperson…

Paul Sorene

