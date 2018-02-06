Anorak | Why car insurance is so expensive for the unemployed

Why car insurance is so expensive for the unemployed

The Times has news on car insurance, a tax that can be prohibitively expensive. Well, yes, of course it is – that’s one of the points of it, no, to link risk to wealth? James Daley asks:

The industry’s defence will always be that their prices are based purely on the data. While it may be true that customers who describe themselves as unemployed have more car accidents than people who describe themselves as homemakers, is it really fair to differentiate between those groups?

Yes.

Paul Sorene

Posted: 6th, February 2018 | In: Broadsheets, News, Technology Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink