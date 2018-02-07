Anorak | Doritos is making a new female version of its revolting snacks

Doritos is making a new female version of its revolting snacks

There are women-only shortlists for books and art, and talk of women-only carriages on trains, so let’s have some women-only food, a light snack to got with the sherry. Indra Nooyi, CEO of PepsiCo, opined that the company is tasked with making Doritos less crunchy because “woman don’t lick their fingers generously and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth”. For what it’s worth, my pet hate is anyone who licks their fingers, generously or otherwise.

Said Nooyi:

When you eat out of a flex bag – one of our single-serve bags —-especially as you watch a lot of the young guys eat the chips, they love their Doritos, and they lick their fingers with great glee, and when they reach the bottom of the bag they pour the little broken pieces into their mouth, because they don’t want to lose that taste of the flavor, and the broken chips in the bottom. Women would love to do the same, but they don’t. They don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers generously and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth.

Maybe the women in Nooyi’s line of sight aren’t thrusting young blades looking to live the product and don’t much like Doritos, on account of them tasting like salted parrot droppings dusted with desiccated Saturday night telly hosts, or whatever that stuff is Donald Trump rains onto his face.

Nooyi went on:

It’s not a male and female as much as “are there snacks for women that can be designed and packaged differently?” And yes, we are looking at it, and we’re getting ready to launch a bunch of them soon. For women, low-crunch, the full taste profile, not have so much of the flavor stick on the fingers, and how can you put it in a purse? Because women love to carry a snack in their purse.

Well, you’ve got to hide the gun under something.

The whole design capability we built in PepsiCo was to allow design to work with innovation. Not just on packaging colors, but to go through the entire cycle, and say, “All the way to the product in the pantry, or how it’s being carried around, or how they eat it in the car, or drink it in the car, what should be the design of the product, the package, the experience, so that we can influence the entire chain?”

The New York Times followed up:

“The reporting on a specific Doritos product for female consumers is inaccurate,” the company said in a statement released on Monday night. “We already have Doritos for women – they’re called Doritos, and they’re enjoyed by millions of people every day. At the same time, we know needs and preferences continue to evolve, and we’re always looking for new ways to engage and delight our consumers.”

The idea of Doritos evolving is interesting. They are not a fatty snack, but a life form, an entity that will breed – hence the male and female strains – before mutating into a Twiglet.

Asked what Ms. Nooyi meant by “snacks for women that can be designed and packaged differently,” a spokeswoman declined to elaborate. “I can’t yet give any more details beyond what Indra relayed in the podcast,” the spokeswoman said. “However, I will be able to in a few months.”

Is that how long it takes to grow a spine?

Paul Sorene

Posted: 6th, February 2018 | In: News, The Consumer