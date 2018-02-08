Anorak | VIP paedophile spotter Nick arrested by police that once believed him

VIP paedophile spotter Nick arrested by police that once believed him

The man known only as “Nick”, on whose word police investigated an alleged VIP peadophile sex ring and trawled for ‘victims’, faces multiple charges relating to the possession of indecent images of children. Nick said powerful child rapists were responsible for murdering three children. He pointed the finger at the entirely innocent Tory politicians Sir Ted Heath, Leon Brittan and Harvey Proctor, and former top soldier Lord Brammel.

The Metropolitan Police launched Operation Midland in 2014, describing Nick’s allegations as “credible and true”. The accused declared their innocence. Police never found a shred of evidence to support Nick’s claims. The Met paid out compensation. The investigation, which cost around £2..5m, was closed.

Reporting on this is varied. The Mirror buries the story of Nick’s impending trial on page 4. Once Nick was the Mirror papers’ biggest story:

The Sun splashes the story on its front page and on page 5 lambasts the police.

Over in the Mail, politics is to the fore.

It’s of less interest why ‘Nick’ told his story than it is why his story was believed and became front-page news?

Karen Strike

Posted: 8th, February 2018 | In: News, Tabloids Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink