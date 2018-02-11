Anorak | KFC ‘wanker’ exposed and possibly inspired

KFC ‘wanker’ exposed and possibly inspired

Basil Corrigan, 47, the masturbator who “fell asleep mid-wank” on the lawn beside the KFC eatery on Trower Rd in Casuarina in Australia’s Northern Territory has earned the front-page screamer in his local paper: “WANKER GETS OFF LIGHTLY.” Corrigan gave “a cheery thumbs up” when the judge set him free on account of time served waiting for trial.

Corrigan seems happy enough. And you wonder what being branded a “wanker” will do to his vigour.

Australians were fond of calling one New Zealand cricketer, the great all-rounder Sir Richard Hadlee, a “wanker”, often giving full throat to “Hadlee’s a wanker” during the match. When Hadlee was knighted in 1990, Australian cricket star Sir Don Bradman sent him a letter of congratulations and a cartoon of an Australian fan yelling “Hadlee’s a wanker” from the stands. Hadlee was pictured replying: “It’s Sir Wanker to you.” Greg Chappell, another Aussie cricketer, told Hadlee the chant was “a mark of respect. The people here rate you and fear you”.

Corrigan may embrace his fame as enthusiastically as he embraces his knob. Watch this space – and grassy knoll by the KFC.

Paul Sorene

