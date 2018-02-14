Anorak | Olympics balls: BBC says Elise Christie is ‘one of the bravest people ever’

Olympics balls: BBC says Elise Christie is ‘one of the bravest people ever’
At a time when everyone’s a hero, the BBC watches speed skater Elise Christie crash out of a final and declares: “In the face of Olympic heartbreak, Elise Christie is one of the bravest people we’ve ever seen
#WinterOlympics2018 #bbcolympics.”
In the face of Olympic heartbreak, Elise Christie is one of the bravest people we’ve ever seen#WinterOlympics2018 #bbcolympics pic.twitter.com/w7TPLSeSNc
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 13, 2018
The BBC needs to see more people.
