Anorak | Olympics balls: BBC says Elise Christie is ‘one of the bravest people ever’

Olympics balls: BBC says Elise Christie is ‘one of the bravest people ever’

At a time when everyone’s a hero, the BBC watches speed skater Elise Christie crash out of a final and declares: “In the face of Olympic heartbreak, Elise Christie is one of the bravest people we’ve ever seen

#WinterOlympics2018 #bbcolympics.”

In the face of Olympic heartbreak, Elise Christie is one of the bravest people we’ve ever seen#WinterOlympics2018 #bbcolympics pic.twitter.com/w7TPLSeSNc — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 13, 2018

The BBC needs to see more people.

Karen Strike

