Anorak | Man films ‘demonic child’ on 8-hour flight and uploads it to the internet (video)

Man films ‘demonic child’ on 8-hour flight and uploads it to the internet (video)

Shane Townley writes: “Watch as this kid runs and screams throughout the entire flight while the mother does little to nothing to stop him. Three years old on a 8 hour flight from Germany to Newark NJ. He never quits!”

The noise is appalling. The annoyance huge. The child’s energy impressive. And looking down on Other Parents is a simple joy.

But the story is incomplete. We’re the fourth wall, but the film’s maker was there. There’s no sign that the person behind the camera did anything to help quell the din nor find out if the child is suffering from some medical condition.

You just point, click and publicly shame.

And it looks as though there’s money to be made from filming other people’s children. On YouTube the video comes with the message:

This video is being managed exclusively by Newsflare. To use this video for broadcast or in a commercial player go to: https://www.newsflare.com/video/17020… or email: contact@newsflare.com or call: +44 (0) 20 3937 6280

Look, Damien, you’re famous. Eat yer heart out, Linda Blair.

