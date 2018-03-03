Anorak | Ashya King is cancer free: monstered parents rejoice in son’s life

Ashya King is cancer free: monstered parents rejoice in son’s life

Truly incredible and heartening news reaches us: Ashya King is cancer free. In 2014, the sane among us looked on aghast as the State declared that it not the parents knew what was best for the terminally ill child with a brain tumour.

Hampshire Police obtained a European arrest warrant for Ashya King’s parents, Brett and Naghmeh King, alleging “neglect”. The media saddled up and invited us to join the hunt for the family who’d removed their son from Southampton Hospital in defiance of doctors’ orders as they sought pioneering proton therapy on the Continent. The treatment was not offered in Britain. The Kings feared the chemotherapy and radiotherapy the NHS had scheduled for the son would leave him brain damaged or kill him.

As the police hunted the Kings, so did we. The Mirror said Ashya had just “24 hours” to live. Assistant chief constable Chris Shead told us: “It is vital that we find Ashya today. His health will deteriorate rapidly. Ashya is in a wheelchair and is fed through a tube. The feeding system is battery operated and that battery will run out today. He must continue to be fed through the tube by someone with the relevant medical training.”

The message was clear: the parents had placed their child in mortal danger. The Kings were oddball parents who belonged to “a millennial religious cult”. They must be stopped. The Mirror, which was not alone in calling on us to nark on the Kings, told readers: “Anyone with information about Ashya’s whereabouts should contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101, quoting Operation Aquilion.”

It worked. Police got the Kings. The parents were arrested in Spain and locked up. Their five-year-old son was placed with strangers in protective custody. He was made a ward of court.

And then, after the police-enabled, media-amplified hatchet job had snared the Kings, the CPS withdrew the European arrest warrants against the blameless couple it had terrorised for daring to say ‘no‘. The Kings had not wilfully neglected their son. It was nonsense to say they had done. The Kings looked after their flesh and blood with skill and love. They had recharged the feeding tube’s battery and got him the right food. The family was freed. The High Court said they could take their son to Prague for proton therapy.

Fast forward to today and Brett King is reading a letter from the cancer specialist at Southampton General Hospital: “Dear Mr King… I am pleased to say there is no sign of any tumour recurrences and there is nothing that requires any urgent intervention.”

Who knows what’s best for you children, then? And why does the State assume it’s not the parents?

Paul Sorene

