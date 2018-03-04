Anorak | Kyron Horman: the missing child let down by hapless police and blinkered media

Kyron Horman: the missing child let down by hapless police and blinkered media

It’s been a while since we covered the story of Kyron Horman (born September 9, 2002) who disappeared on June 4, 2010. The last confirmed sighting was when his step-mother dropped him off at Skyline Elementary School in Portland, Oregon. No sign of him has been seen since.

We covered the story in no small detail. But after our reporter in America, the lovely Cheryl Freeman, died in April 2015, we let it slip. But what did we miss? In a word: nothing. The case has gone cold.

In June 2017, Terri Horman, aka Terri Moulton, Kyron’s stepmother was found not guilty of grand theft of a firearm in August 2015. “Hopefully, this will allay some of her detractors now that she’s been found not guilty of this offence,” her attorney Adam Richards told PEOPLE.

Quite. But innocence is presumed, right?

Maybe.

When Kyron vanished, police and journalists’ eyes were trained on Terri Horman, who divorced Kyron’s father in 2013. Monstered in the media and watched by a monocular and hapless police force, Terri Moulton has never been charged with any crime linked to Kyron’s disappearance.

Not that her innocence makes her unique. No-one’s been charged. The case of Kyron Horman’s vanishing remains a single-thread story.

Terri has put her side of the story:

Kyron’s father, Kaine Horman told media last year: “The odds are that he’s still out there, somewhere, so we can’t stop what we are doing, we need to keep looking. It’s just a matter of sharing. It could take one share on a Facebook, someone recognizes that photo, see him in the community and this case is over.”

So what really happened?

Paul Sorene

