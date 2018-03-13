Anorak | Liverpool balls: no comment from United Nations On Carragher spit – yet

Liverpool balls: no comment from United Nations On Carragher spit – yet

The Daily Mirror leads with a photo of former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher gobbing at a 14-year -old Manchester United fan. And it will not rest until every molecule of water in Carragher’s spit has earned its own headline on the paper’s clickbait-heavy website. There are 1.674 x 1021 molecules of water in a drop of water. That’s a lot. But the Mirror has embarked on its mission with gusto.

There is no word on the incident – yet – from the UN, the Pope, Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn, Prince William and other great moralisers on how Carragher’s flob epitomises the great societal ills at the heart of football, the working-class people who still follow the game and society. But when they do comment, the Mirror will top and tail the words into sensation.

The following news stories have been broken on the Mirror’s website:

Sky Sports to hold talks with Jamie Carragher after Liverpool legend’s “unacceptable behaviour” in spit storm ”Inexcusable!” – Liverpool fans condemn Jamie Carragher after Reds legend caught up in spitting storm ”Vile and disgusting” Jamie Carragher’s previous comments about spitting come back to haunt him after incident with Man United fan Spit row pundit Jamie Carragher needs to learn that with great privilege comes great responsibility, says Alison Phillips Lorraine Kelly slams ‘horrible’ Jamie Carragher after he was filmed spitting at 14-year-old football fan: “It’s not acceptable” Jamie Carragher breaks cover for first time since spit storm as he prepares for showdown talks with Sky Sports “Filth!” Vinnie Jones wants Jamie Carragher sacked and reveals what he’d have done if he spat at his daughter “I didn’t see her”: Jamie Carragher claims girl was out of sight after he was filmed spitting at 14-year-old and her dad Jamie Carragher backed by former Liverpool team-mate after spitting at Manchester United fan and young daughter “You couldn’t make it up!” Football fans take aim at Joey Barton as he hits out at Jamie Carragher for spitting at fan Danny Murphy reveals conversation with Jamie Carragher following Liverpool legend’s spitting storm Richard Keys reacts to Jamie Carragher spit storm after former Sky Sports anchor was sacked for sexist remarks Jamie Carragher arrives in London ahead of Sky Sports showdown talks after spitting at fan and 14-year-old daughter Big debate: Who should replace Jamie Carragher as MNF pundit if he gets the boot after his spitting shame? Jamie Carragher is removed from first TV pundit role after spitting at Manchester United fan and 14-year-old daughter Billy Joe Saunders blasts Jamie Carragher for spit shame, branding former Liverpool star a “sick w*****” Jamie Carragher fans trying to justify his spitting are the worst sort of football supporters – you can’t excuse the inexcusable Gary Neville backs Sky Sports colleague Jamie Carragher after spitting shame and insists it “shouldn’t stop us working together” Jamie Carragher forced to watch moment he spat at football fan and 14-year-old girl during Sky interview Jamie Carragher suspended by Sky Sports after spitting at football fan and 14-year-old daughter Manchester United fans make brilliant Michael Carrick suggestion as Jamie Carragher is suspended by Sky Sports Jamie Carragher apology: Full transcript as Sky Sports pundit admits ‘disgust’ with himself over spit shame Why Sky Sports have cut Monday Night Football by half an hour after Jamie Carragher spit storm Monday Night Football without Jamie Carragher – live updates as Sky Sports suspend pundit following spitting video Police to quiz father of Jamie Carragher spitting victim because he filmed football pundit while driving Sky Sports presenter Dave Jones’ cheeky last remark as MNF FINALLY reference Jamie Carragher spit storm Gary Lineker’s Jamie Carragher tweet sparks row with Sky Sports’ Geoff Shreeves Body language expert analyses Jamie Carragher’s live TV apology following spit shame Jamie Carragher spits at football fan and his 14-year-old daughter in shocking video following Liverpool’s defeat to Manchester United Jamie Carragher’s former Liverpool teammate hints at personal turmoil behind spitting shame John Arne Riise urges people to “move on” following Jamie Carragher’s spit shame

Spotter: Football 365

Mike Kritharis

Posted: 13th, March 2018 | In: Back pages, Liverpool, Sports, Tabloids Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink