Anorak | Paid Sponsored: How to make free money through sport betting

How to make free money through sport betting

Ok, so here is the brutal truth – the only way to avoid losing money through betting is to avoid betting! Baffling, right? This might discourage you from reading this article but, reading it to the end might prove to be worth your while. Whereas making money through betting is not as easy as most bookmakers might make you think, taking advantage of their vast offers and discounts will earn you extra income. If you are ready to try it out, just follow my simple process shared in this article. You might not make much, but hey, its free money!

Before creating an account, new users need to understand that there are always risks involved. Sports bookies have no way of predicting gameplay. Therefore, it all depends on luck and being able to predict results that might just match the exact score during playtime and at full time. Otherwise, going through researchandpreparing for anything is every player’s best bet.

Firstly, you’ll need to open an account with a betting site offering a huge bonus. There are many betting sites available, and they are more than willing to double your stake on your first bet. You can check out a list of the best betting sites that offer generous bonuses by creating a simple google search which will give you these results.A credible website comes in handy when comparing bonusesprovided by the bookmakers. After identifying your preferred sportsbook, you need to open an account with the betting exchange platform. For example, others straight up prefer Betfair,but you can open an account with their rivals Betdaq or Matchbook. Again, the possibilities are endless. It all comes down to individual needs and preferences tallied against the bookie rewards on offer. Onceyou have your account(s) set, you are ready to make money.

Each site offers exclusive bonuses. Claim your bonus by making a deposit with the bookmaker of your choice. For clarity, in this article, I’m going to use football, but it doesn’t really matter the sport you place a bet on. Let’s say,for example, you bet on team A to win with your bookmaker, bet against that team with your betting exchange account. Betting against a team to win is known as laying.

Take a case where you deposited £100 into your betting site account and £150 into your betting exchange account.

Your deposit =£100

Bookmakerbonus (100% of your deposit)= £100

Amount to play with= deposit + bonus= 100+100= £200.

Team A odd for winning=1.8

Team A losingodd(laying odd)=2.0

In case team A wins, you will get a return of £200*1.8= £360 from your bookmaker.

Your net profit=returns from the betting site(bookmaker) – total amount deposited into both accounts=£360-(100+150)=£110.

In case Team loses or draws, you will get a return of $150*2.0=£300 from your betting exchange. Thus, your net profit=returns from the betting exchange minus the total amount deposited into both accounts=£300-(100+150)= £50.

From the above example, it is clear that no matter the outcome of the match, you are going to make money. This is the only guaranteed way to make money on sports betting.

