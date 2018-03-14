Anorak | Free expression attacked as protestors invade London University Libertarian event

Free expression attacked as protestors invade London University Libertarian event

Students at King College, London, never got to hear American-Israeli writer Yaron Brook, chairman of the Ayn Rand Institute, and YouTuber Carl Benjamin address the school’s Libertarian Society at the Edmond J. Safra lecture theatre. Their talk was disrupted by people dressed in black masks who consider the speakers to be “‘white supremacists” and “fascists”.

The audience rowed with the anti-free activists. Apparently punches were thrown. Students say windows were smashed and smoke bombs let off. A “safe space marshal” (cost per hour: £12*) was injured. And then the whole building was cleared.

Tonight a group of student and anti-fascist activists successfully shut down an ‘alt-right’ talk at Kings College. Here’s alt-right mouthpiece ‘Sargon of Akkad’ after he was forced to leave the building, no platform for him tonight! pic.twitter.com/ZolONTodHY — North London Antifa (@NorthLondonAF) March 5, 2018

The great irony is that the assault on free expression was reportedly arranged by the authoritarian Antifa – a self-declared anti-fascist group.

This shutting down of debate is sickness. These censors’ pursuit of a monocular world view is wholly reductive and palpably ignorant of what happens when individuals are intimated and become less free to speak their minds and test their own ideas, however ‘controversial’, in the arena of public discourse.

The Libertarian Soiety has made the following statement:

Last night an event organised by the KCL Libertarian Society invited controversial speakers Carl Benjamin and Yaron Brook. The event had to be cancelled after some people forced their way into Kings College London. The Police attended and we are fully co-operating with their investigation. KCLSU condemns the use of violence in any situation. Universities create environments in which debate from all sides on issues of political, scientific, moral, ethical and religious significance is possible, and King’s is no exception. Our role is to ensure that all parties feel safe and secure in expressing their views without fear of violence of intimidation. We take our responsibilities to provide a safe environment for free, peaceful and respectful dialogue very seriously. KCLSU and King’s will be reviewing the incident to decide on appropriate action to be taken. Responding to the incident, Momin Saqib, President of KCLSU said, “I am appalled by the acts that were perpetrated in King’s College London yesterday evening. I strongly respect and encourage the right to freedom of speech, the right to challenge each other and the right to peaceful protest. It is unfortunate that the event was marred by violence by people who took an extreme and an unacceptable approach. My heart goes out to the guards who got physically and mentally hurt and I wish them a speedy recovery. Universities are places to facilitate intellectually stimulating discussions, environments for constructive debates, places where ideas get tested, which are all done in a bid for the advancement of human knowledge and the betterment of our society. However, any actions which contravene peaceful protest will not be accepted. Hatred: whether it is based on – race, religious beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, trans status, socio-economic status, or ideology or culture is totally unacceptable and I strongly condemn it and I will always QUESTION it. Everyone has the right to protest peacefully but any forms of aggression and violence are completely unacceptable.”

Amid the argy-bargy, someone managed to film a segment:

Anyhow. If you fancy policing free speech at King’s apply below.

Work as an Antifa free speech patroller is believed to be unpaid.

Paul Sorene

Posted: 14th, March 2018 | In: News Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink