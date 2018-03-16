Anorak | People struggling to walk up an icy hill in Swanage (Video)

People struggling to walk up an icy hill in Swanage (Video)

A walk up a hill in Swanage is mundane enough not even to be one of the Top 5 things to do in the supine seaside town in bucolic Dorset. (The current Top Five to do for local thrill seekers are: leave, leave, leave, leave and eat in an actual Wimpy bar.) But when the cold snap turned the streets icy, the slippery hill became a lot of fun.

Mike Kritharis

