Anorak | Vladimir Putin: Daily Star says Russian leader will pop round your house to help out

Vladimir Putin: Daily Star says Russian leader will pop round your house to help out

Vladimir Putin isn’t a bad bloke. Yes, he’s the boss of a gangster state and his regime is implicated in a chemical attack on Salisbury. But those hankering for a return to the Cold War should read the Daily Star, whereon there is news to warm the very cockles our souls: “PUTIN: I’LL TURN OFF YOUR GAS.”

Good old, Vlad. He’s really tidied up the Crimea.

Mike Kritharis

Posted: 16th, March 2018 | In: Tabloids Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink