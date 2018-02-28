Anorak | The Madeleine McCann Research Group has a theory

The Madeleine McCann Research Group has a theory

Madeleine McCann: a look at the missing child in the news. Journalist Paulo Reis send us a link to news in the Portugal Resident. We open the link with hope that this is news of what happened to the child who vanished in 2003 and became the media’s benchmark for all missing people, a innocent life reduced to hacks pressing ‘f9’ on the keyboard to generate new sensation where only one bald fact remains: child vanishes.

The most recent story on ‘Our Maddie’ in the British press went like this in the Mail: “Kate McCann’s 50th birthday is ‘tinged with sadness’ as she reaches another milestone without her Maddie… but the family hope the police will continue their search.” Who need fact when you can mine emotion and present it as news?

The story begins with new of something called the “Madeleine McCann Research Group”:

A team of independent investigators working over the last decade has come up with what it believes may have happened to Madeleine McCann.

Believes. That it is. No fact. Just belief.

It is independent of the official story. It doesn’t work to the accepted timeline and it doesn’t involve gypsies, blundering burglars, or Eastern European child smugglers.

What it could be, we know not. Maybe she morphed into an ant and crawled away? Well, some people do believe stuff like that happens. And let’s not get started on alien abduction, portals and Lord Lucan.

Says a member of the investigating group, the theory has been run past professionals from all walks of life, time and again.

Nine out of ten plumbers agree with the theory – it could have happened; but only three out of ten architects.

They have communicated their findings to British prime minister Theresa May, and the Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick… but the six-page letter laying out what they believe to be “credible evidence” appears to have changed nothing (although it was purportedly forwarded to the Grange ‘investigation team’).

What evidence – and evidence of what?

A new letter, translated into Portuguese – containing all the research, and the “detailed file of evidence” on which it has relied – has now been sent to the Portuguese Attorney General as well as newspaper and website journalists in this country.

We get a lot of stuff in the inbox here at Anorak. Some of it is, shall we say, a little odd. Anyhow, time to hear from an unnamed “source”, who opines: “It is a question of hoping one of them will have the courage to undertake what no-one seems willing to conduct in the UK: a serious investigation into what really happened to Madeleine Beth McCann.”

By “serious” they mean more serious that the highly expensive and involving Operation Grange investigation, which since its inception in 2011 has cost the British taxpayer £11m and come up with zilch? Someone at the aforesaid “Madeleine McCann Research Group” then assures us, “it is important that people follow this logically, and without preconceptions – however shocking the conclusion may seem.”

Madeleine McCann vanished in 2003. There are no suspects. No-one has been arrested in connection to any alleged crime linked to her vanishing. Innocence is presumed – we all agree on that, I hope. Any less position is detrimental to reason. And if you think you know what happened to the innocent child, don’t theorise on social media, call the police. They could do with a break. And you might even get s slice of that News of The World reward – anyone know what happen to the big pot of cash on offer?

PS: I’ve seen the document. It makes lots of claims based on supposition and what can be best described as educated guesswork. It throws more shade than light. It alleges claims Madeleine McCann was abducted are a “hoax”.

It begins:

From: The Madeleine McCann Research Group

28 February 2018

To: Exma Sra. Procuradora-Geral da República,

Drª Joana Marques Vidal

Rua da Escola Politécnica, 140

1269-269 LISBOA

PT P O R T U G A L Dear Drª Joana Marques VidalTo: re: The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann: New evidence of what happened to her We are a group of mainly British researchers. Most of us have studied the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in depth for the past 10 years. Our members and researchers include many people with professional expertise, such as ex-police officers, lawyers, photographers, computer experts and statement analysts.

No named author appears on the text.

To recap: Child vanishes. Such are the facts.

