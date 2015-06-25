Anorak | Cannabis can cure eczema and psoriasis but the law says tick to the steroids or else

Cannabis can cure eczema and psoriasis but the law says tick to the steroids or else

If you suffer from eczema and psoriasis, researchers at the University of Colorado have encouraging news: a compound of cannabis could alleviate your ordeal. The paper’s lead researcher, Dr Robert Dellavalle, says: “There’s a large segment of the population that doesn’t like using steroids, even if they are topical steroids on their skin. [CBD] could be an alternative, natural product for them to try.”

CBD is short for cannabidiol. It’s non-psychoactive. It is not addictive. In 2016, the UK regulatory body the MHRA said CBD was a medicine, meaning anyone wishing to offer it legally in the country should secure a licence. UK law decrees that cannabis possesses no therapeutic value. Sell it without a licence and place yourself in danger of arrest for possession. In short: do not help yourself. If you think CBD helps salve your flaky skin and itchy lesions, know that it doesn’t. Be told.

But the evidence is gathering.

Ian Hamilton, a drug researcher at York University tells MailOnline: ‘There is emerging evidence that chemicals within cannabis might offer potential health benefits. But we will need more than one research trial to be done before we can say whether this works of not.”

In the meanwhile, keep smearing on the steroids. According to the NHS:

Side effects of steroid tablets can include: indigestion or heartburn

increased appetite, which could lead to weight gain

difficulty sleeping

changes in mood and behaviour, such as feeling irritable or anxious

an increased risk of infections – especially chickenpox, shingles and measles

high blood sugar or diabetes

weakening of the bones (osteoporosis)

high blood pressure

Cushing’s syndrome – symptoms such as thin skin that bruises easily, stretch marks on the thighs, and fat deposits in the face

eye conditions, such as glaucoma and cataracts

mental health problems, such as depression or suicidal thoughts

You’re in discomfort. You want to try a treatment with negligible side-effects. But the State says you can’t try cannabis on pain of law. The drugs policy is cracked. Whose body is it: yours or theirs?

Paul Sorene

