Anorak | FA Cup fail: BBC announce Manchester United to play Chelsea and Spurs

FA Cup fail: BBC announce Manchester United to play Chelsea and Spurs

And to the live draw for the FA Cup semi-final. Lynsey Hipgrave is the designated BBC blonde sports presenter tasked with announcing the matches. The balls are pulled from U-bend beneath the FA Cup plug hole by Gianfranco Zola and Petr Cech.

The numbers in the hat are – and if anyone knows the method behind the numbering, do tell:

1 – Tottenham

2 – Manchester United

3 – Chelsea

4 – Southampton

They come out in order: 2, 1, 3, 4.

It’s Manchester United v Tottenham. It’s Chelsea v Southampton. Or as Hipgrave puts it: it’s Spurs v Southampton. It’s Man United v Chelsea.

It’s a fix! @lynseyhipgrave1 reads out Spurs vs Southampton and Chelsea vs Man Utd as FA Cup semis. Balls were oddly numbered, not alphabetical. This goes right to the top! #facupdraw pic.twitter.com/j7jP6zBGmF — Jme (@jmewhyte) March 18, 2018

You had one job.

Mike Kritharis

Posted: 18th, March 2018 | In: Chelsea, manchester united, News, Sports, Spurs Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink