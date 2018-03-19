Anorak | Anna Campbell died fighting for the Kurds and the West

Anna Campbell died fighting for the Kurds and the West

The media has not led with salutes and tributes to Anna Campbell, a 26-year-old British woman killed in Syria. The British government has not made protestations to the Turkey regime for killing her. Campbell was a member of the YPJ, the all-female Kurdish military unit allied with the People’s Protection Units (YPG). She was killed on 15 March in Afrin, which has been under bombardment by Turkish forces. Turkey says the YPG is associated with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Turkey says the YPG are nothing but terrorists.

Anna Campbell was in Syria to help the Kurds build a nation and defeat Islamic State, the group that murdered 130 people in Paris, 86 people in Nice, 32 people in Brussels, 12 people in Berlin, 14 people in San Bernadino, 22 people in Manchester, 8 people in London Bridge, 5 people in Westminster and 16 people in Barcelona.

She died fighting the people who murdered so many. She died doing the West’s dirty work. But there’s no words of praise for Anna Campbell in the lead news bulletins on TV and radio.

Her father tells the BBC: “She wanted to create a better world and she would do everything in her power to do that. I told her of course that she was putting her life in danger, which she knew full well she was doing.”

But do we?

Karen Strike

Posted: 19th, March 2018 | In: News Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink