Anorak | Ben Carson blames his wife for $31,000 expenses error

Ben Carson blames his wife for $31,000 expenses error

Time to hear from “The Honorable Ben Carson”, summoned to tell a House Appropriations subcommittee why his official office came to feature a $31,000 mahogany dining set. The rules impose a $5,000 limit on cabinet secretaries for redecorating their offices. But in late 2017, Carson took delivery of some things whose cost exceeded that pretty measly allowance.

“If it were up to me my office would probably look like a hospital waiting room,” said Carson, “but at any rate, I invited my wife to come along and help me… The prices were beyond what I wanted to pay, I made it clear that that just didn’t seem right to me, and I left it with my wife.” He “dismissed” himself from the decision.

It wasn’t the former neurosurgeon who bought the reassuringly expensive furniture. It as Candy Carson.

It looks bad. But aren’t the only people who care about Carson’s table and chairs politicians and journalists? Voters have bigger concerns than Carson’s office accounts.

If Carson’s worried that his political career will be scuppered by some empty chairs, he should take a glance at the ups and downs of Maria Miller MP. In 2014, Miller resigned as culture secretary following an expose over her parliamentary expenses. The media gunned for her. Maria Miller apologised “unreservedly” to Parliament. Miller remains an MP and is Chair of the Women and Equalities Select Committee.

One irony about Ben Carson and his decorating skills: he’s the secretary of housing and urban development.

Paul Sorene

Posted: 21st, March 2018