Anorak | The greatest dive in football: Jean Meneses hits invisible force field

The greatest dive in football: Jean Meneses hits invisible force field

To Chile, where Universidad de Concepcion forward Jean Meneses is taking an interesting tumble in the box, having encountered an invisible force field. He does not go to ground easily. He opts for complexity.

Let’s set the scene. The game between Universidad de Concepcion and Colo Colo is 1-1. Five minutes normal time. Meneses, 25, is inside the Colo Colo box. He has the ball. And then he does not. Here it is:

And the Oscar goes to ….. Jean Meneses of Universidad de Concepcion pic.twitter.com/wV1RXuVcoU — Lrrr (@coldplague) March 21, 2018

Penalty! Seriously. The referee awarded a penalty kick. Fernando Manriquez scored it. Universidad de Concepcion win the match 2-1.

Says Jean Meneses: “One has to take advantage of the fact that the forwards can not touch attackers inside the area. So I played a little bit with the vividness and I let myself fall.”

File unser: when gravity attacks!

Mike Kritharis

Posted: 21st, March 2018 | In: News, Sports Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink