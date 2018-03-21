Anorak | Alleged drink-driver Ant McPartlin has been banned before

Alleged drink-driver Ant McPartlin has been banned before

It turns out that TV presenter Ant McPartlin might not be “squeaky clean” after all. To go with the story of alleged drug taking, Ant’s been charged with drink driving. McPartlin was, as you know, arrested following a car crash on Sunday. The 42-year-old will be at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on 4 April.

And it’s serious. If found guilty, possible sentences include six months in prison, an unlimited fine and a minimum driving ban of a year.

And he’s been banned before. In 2002, McPartlin earned a 30-day driving ban for shifting at 127mph by an unmarked police car near Bowburn, County Durham. “It was silly and I have learnt my lesson,” said McPartlin after the hearing.

Or not..

Note: According to Government figures, drink-driving is all too common.

The second provisional estimates for 2015 show: between 180 and 250 people were killed in Great Britain

at least 1 driver was over the drink drive limit

there has been a rise in overall drink drive casualties of all severities from 2014, a 3% increase to 8,480

there was an estimated 180 fatal drink drive accidents

the total number of drink drive accidents of all severities rose by 2% to 5,740

If he is guilty of drink-driving, Ant McPartlin should count himself lucky.

Karen Strike

Posted: 21st, March 2018 | In: Celebrities, News Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink