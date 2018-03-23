Anorak | Varsity Boat Race embroiled in KKK row

Varsity Boat Race embroiled in KKK row

You don’t need to be all that bright to row for Oxford. Take Benedict Aldous, 20, an ex-Etonian who thought it “satirical” to rock up to a party at Christ Church College, Oxford, dressed as a Klu Klux Klan member. ” I arrived at the bop dressed in a jumper and jeans with a sign reading ‘Middle America’ and wearing a pillowcase resembling KKK regalia,” he tells Cherwell, a weekly student newspaper published by students of Oxford University.

First up, Benedict, mate, only idiots and Hilary Clinton think everyone in Middle America is a violent bigot. In case you missed it, Clinton was on a trip to India when she rubbished millions of Americans, saving particular derision for the less well off. This is what she told a dinner-and-speech crowd in Mumbai:

“If you look at the map of the United States, there’s all that red in the middle where Trump won. … “I won the places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward. And his whole campaign, “Make America Great Again,” was looking backwards. “You know, you didn’t like black people getting rights, you don’t like women, you know, getting jobs. You don’t want, you know, to see that Indian-American succeeding more than you are. Whatever your problem is … working for a woman now, you don’t like it — whatever the reason was, he stirred that up.”

Nice attitude:

Aldous then went on to say:

“It was meant as a comment on Donald Trump’s possible connection to KKK members after the US election. I did not intend to offend anyone and removed the costume within two minutes of arriving after realising the inappropriateness of it.”

So why is this news in the Times (prop R. Murdoch) and the Sun (prop. R Murdoch) – “RACE CREW Who is Benedict Aldous? Why was he called into the Oxford Boat Race crew and what was the ‘Ku Klux Klan’ incident?”? Well, the story first appeared on The Tab, the student news website in which Rupert Murdoch has invested. And the angle is that Aldous is set to row in the Boat Race, an annual rowing contest between crews from Oxford and Cambridge University Boat Clubs. Is he fit to hold the paddle? As a result of the KKK incident, Aldous was “blocked from attending all future JCR events” and “instructed to apologise in writing”. But he;s not banned from rowing for the University.

“Benedict made a mistake,” says a Boat Race spokeswoman. “He has apologised and the incident was dealt with appropriately.”

And there’s that thing: this obsession with appropriate behaviour. No laws broken; no crime committed; but if you’re thought bad of, you’ve had it. It’s a pretty fair bet to say most MPs would rather be caught breeching parliamentary rules than behaving ‘inappropriately’. It’s the moralising catch-all with a diffuse and expansive definition that can snare anyone deemed to have caused offence.

If young Aldous wants to spend his life rowing backwards against the current. Let him.

Paul Sorene

Posted: 23rd, March 2018 | In: News Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink