Anorak | US school gives teachers and students rocks to fight off shooters

US school gives teachers and students rocks to fight off shooters

The Biblical ways are always best. Obey the 10 Commandments. If you see a burning bush talk to it. And the best way to slay a lunatic Philistine bristling with weaponry is to sling stones at them. It might just work in Pennsylvania, where one school district is arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks.

Every classroom in the Blue Mountain School District in rural Philadelphia is equipped with a 5-gallon bucket of river stones. “We always strive to find new ways to keep our students safe,” Superintendent David Helsel tells The Associated Press. “Throwing rocks is more effective than just crawling under desks and waiting, and it gives students and teachers a chance to defend themselves.”

The rocks form the ‘C’ part of the “ALICE” action plan in case of emergency – Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate.

There has never been a mass school shooting in Pennsylvania. In much the same way there has never been a Islamist attack on a school in the UK, but children in many prepare for such a horror with a drill. In 2017, when the bells sounded at Craigie High School, Dundee, children hid under desks. The school went into lockdown. It was a false alarm. They were given no prior warning.

“In common with other schools across the city, Craigie High School periodically tests the resilience of its procedures,” said a spokesman for Dundee City Council. “Clearly it is important that any drill is as realistic as possible, but as soon as the procedures had been tested, the school community was informed that it was an exercise.”

Should we be worried that the threat of a rare attack is now part of growing up in the West? What happened to terrorists not changing our way of life?

As for life in Blue Mountain School District, if reason can’t defeat the shooter and change US gun laws, maybe an army of Davids can.

Paul Sorene

Posted: 24th, March 2018 | In: News Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink