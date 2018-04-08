Anorak | Lying Mercedes mechanics captured robbing customer on dashcam

Lying Mercedes mechanics captured robbing customer on dashcam

Do we trust mechanics? No, of course we don’t. When Daniel Sheikhan wnt to collect his Mercedes after a routine service, he marvelled at the invoice: $700 for ‘transmission work’. Sensibly, Sheikhan had left the Dashcam running. the video revealed that the mechanics had carried out no work on his car. But they had: put it on the ramp for 11 minutes, admitted to not having bothered reading the work order, driving it to buy ice-cream – a jaunt that involved one specialist hitting the curb cracking a rim.

Says Daniel on his YouTube video:

S63 AMG Transmission Service – Customer Dashcam Video Paid Over $700 for transmission service and it wasn’t even done! Car was on the Hoist for 11 minutes! And charges for Over 90 minutes labour!! MercedesBenz Service Scam!! They don’t do what they charge you for!

A BMW garage in the UK did pretty much the same to me, but this company had the audacity to produce their own video of “urgent” work carried out – work that involved a mechanic holding up a worn brake disc to the camera to prove all four were so bad they needed replacing immediately and without my permission. The estimate for the job they gave me: £340. The bill they hit me with: £1200. I refused to pay. Then one mechanic told me on the QT a former mechanic, spurned on by seeing so many dissatisfied customers being charged over the odds, had left the place to set up his own company. So next time I went there. And he’s great. Lets hope honesty and professionalism defeats the greedy big garage with the big branding.

Paul Sorene

Posted: 8th, April 2018 | In: News, Technology, The Consumer Comment | TrackBack | Permalink