Anorak | Jeremy Corbyn’s free bus pass takes youth for a ride

If Jeremy Corbyn is to be the country’s Donald Trump – and by that I mean win the popular vote – he needs to work on that message of democratic aspiration. Trump turned desire for success into a cult. Corbyn promises us free bus travel for everyone under the age of 25. Trump gave us The Art of the Deal, his 11-step formula for business success and riches. Corbyn’s handing us a bus timetable, a little yellow book detailing how to get around for no money, featuring lots of waiting and scheduled stops. And someone else is driving.

In Corbyn’s world people over 60 – i.e. people like him – will be joined on public transport by the under-25s on free bus rides. Everyone in the middle will be made to pay to make the same journeys. Let’s call that group ‘the workers’. The 54-year-old office cleaner will pay to get to and from work by bus. The 52-year-old supermarket butcher with two children will pay to ride the bus. But the young, able-bodied man goes free.

Corbyn’s free rides will have the added bonuses of turning bus journeys into extensions of Labour Party clinics. It’s Glastonbury on wheels, where the old get to mingle with the youth. They can chat about stuff. The elderly man can tell the kidults about when he left school at 16, went to work and saved hard to buy his first house and car; the 23-year-old can show him their new iPhone and that meme about Corbyn sticking it to the – irony of ironies – privately-educated, well-paid, pale, stale and male home owner.

And what of cars, once the surest symbols of independence for the young and thrusting? Under Corbyn, the future is about bus travel. But he quite likes cars. After all, drivers will fund his £1.4 billion project. Sod the drivers, then. Those planet-mashers in their hatch-backs, vans and trucks aren’t worth the bother of trying to persuade to vote Labour. Tory scum.

This is, of course, Corbyn’s latest attempt to seduce the youth he wants to coset through life, or at least until the next General Election when they will all vote for him. Free university education and now free buses for them. But what of the elderly woman who’s paid into the system her whole life and is only using her bus pass because she no longer feels safe to drive? Why is something she earned through hard work and longevity given for free to a healthy 24-year-old who’s never worked? Why must a hard-working driver on their way to the building site be made to pay for other forms of travel that won’t help them in their working day?

Why does Corbyn view younger voters as more desirable than older ones? And why does he seek to get them through handing out freebies?

This is about trust. Corbyn doesn’t trust the young to see the bigger picture, consider the family unit and make reasoned choices. He views them with suspicion and derision – a feckless group of persistently needy juveniles who can be wooed to vote for him with free stuff. Sod opportunity, the economy, war, pensions, society, autonomy and all that aspiration. Just slide a voting slip in amongst the freebies. Corbyn’s economics is the stuff of hucksters, marketeers and looters. And he’s banking on an infantilised youth voting for it.