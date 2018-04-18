Anorak | Manchester United Transfers: Paul Pogba touted to Manchester City and, well, anyone

Manchester United Transfers: Paul Pogba touted to Manchester City and, well, anyone

Paul Pogba was going to be the world’s greatest midfielder when he re-signed for Manchester United. He’d become the pulsating heart of United’s post-Ferguson return to the top. Former United star Rio Ferdinand told us Pogba was “on the right track ” to becoming the best player on the planet.

“This is the right club for me to achieve everything I hope to,” said Pogba in 2016. Pogba, who left United for free in 2012 – joining Juventus, where he won four league titles – was coming ‘home’. United manager Jose Mourinho told us Pogba could be “the heart of the club for the next decade and beyond”.

The money was huge. Pogba was recruited for £89m. The Times heard that Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, was taking £41million from the deal. The same paper claimed Pogba was being paid an initial £165,588 a week by United, with an additional payment of £2.87 million for image rights. Reportedly, this season his salary was enlarged with a “loyalty bonus” of £3.46 million.

And then we all realised that the superstar of marketing wasn’t all that effective. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola told us he was offered the chance to buy Pogba from Manchester United in January. Guardiola said Raiola contacted City and told him Pogba was available. Pogba reacted by posting an picture of him cocking an ear and the legend “Say what?” Raiola told BBC Sport he never spoke with Guardiola – but didn’t deny telling City of Pogba’s availability.

L’Équipe, the French newspaper, claimed Pogba’s relationship with Mourinho was troubled and that the player had “some regrets” about moving back to Old Trafford. Mourinho called it “lies” an “bullshit”.

And now we read that Mourinho has ripped up his ten-year plan and wants to sign Brazilian midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk as a replacement for Pogba. Oh, and Manchester City, Real Madrid and PSG are also interested in signing the 24-year-old. Says who? No-one named – but the media is full of the news that whatever has and has not happened on the pitch, all the biggest, richest clubs want Pogba.

Mike Kritharis

