Anorak | Manchester City in marketing horror show: two videos reveal the fantasy of being a fan of ‘the project’

Manchester City in marketing horror show: two videos reveal the fantasy of being a fan of ‘the project’

Manchester City have won the Premier League. In case you haven’t seen these two videos, they provide a sobering contrast between fantasy and reality. Enjoy!

The Fantasy of Manchester City:

The Reality of Manchester City:

WATCH: Fans flock to the Etihad as #ManchesterCity win the league pic.twitter.com/yAoaDky2is — Key 103 News (@KEY103NEWS) April 15, 2018

If you’re celebrating now, clap your hands – (who says that?)

If you’re extras for the UAE, say ‘Mike Summerbee?’

If you think modern football’s rubbish, shrug your shoulders.

If you pity Man City, pity Man City, if you pity Man City, well, you’re only jealous…

Paul Sorene

