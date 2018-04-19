Anorak | Cincinnati police are looking for a woman caught on video stealing a live Menelaus blue morpho butterfly

Cincinnati police are looking for a woman caught on video stealing a live Menelaus blue morpho butterfly

To Cincinnati, where police are looking for a perp caught on video nicking a Menelaus blue morpho butterfly from an exhibit at Krohn Conservatory. WCPO notes:

(University of Cincinnati biologist Stephen) Matter and colleague Patrick Guerra said the butterfly was likely dead by Wednesday, given its biological need for a warmer climate than the one Cincinnati has experienced since Sunday.

