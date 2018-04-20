Anorak | Arsenal finally get shot of Arsene Wenger

Arsenal finally get shot of Arsene Wenger

Rejoice, Gooners! Arsene Wenger will leave Arsenal at the end of this season. He was fantastic for Arsenal, who before his arrival were moribund. But now he too is stalled and out of ideas. It’s been like that for years.

The 68-year-old Frenchman will leave in May after 22 years at the club – 12 months before his latest contract was due to end. His record is impressive: three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups, the Double in 1998 and 2002 – and runners up in the: Champions League, Uefa Cup, FA Cup (all once), the Premier League (6 tim3s) and League Cup (3). And who can forget that entire league season without defeat. Just incredible.

Wenger changed everything. Out went the booze and the late nights. In came diet, data, athleticism and belief.

The hope must be that the flaky team galvanise to give the manger a great send off and win the Europa League, and with it qualify for next season’s champions League. Don’t bet on it. The current Arsenal side is weak, lazy and slipshod.

The fact remains: Wenger should have gone years ago. His tenure has been endured and endorsed by absentee owners and a palsied board grown fat and rich on the back of Wenger’s uncanny ability to make Arsenal into perennial Champions’ League also-rans. When that cash ended with failure to qualify last season, the owner opened an eye and ran his his tongue over it. This is about money and greed.

Arsenal are now slow. Their recruitment policy is deeply flawed – what price now Granit Xhaka and Shkodran Mustafi, two big money buys who look short on skill, aggression, ability and desire. they are a club lacking cohesion. And for that the remote and money-mad owners must share a large slice of blame.

What next? Who cares? It can only be more interesting. Arsenal under Wenger have been treading water for years. He’s going. Good. Rejoice!

Paul Sorene

