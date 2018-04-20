Anorak

Anorak | Arsenal: Wenger gives a ‘heavy hint’ he’ll stay

Arsenal: Wenger gives a ‘heavy hint’ he’ll stay

by | 20th, April 2018

The Daily Mirror has been guessing about the timing of Arsene Wenger’s departure from Arsenal for so long, the feeling was that eventually the paper would get it right. The “WE told you so!” headlines would mask the myriad times when the paper got it utterly wrong.

 

daily mirror wenger quits sack resigns arsenal

 

So how did the ‘intelligent tabloid” report on Wenger and Arsenal on the very day when he announced his departure at his season’s end?’ Well, like this:

Wenger gave a further heavy hint he will still be at the Emirates next season when he insisted there were no issues with the Arsenal crowd, despite fans staying away in their droves from recent home matches

 

arsene wenger daily mirror

Daily Mirror fails to nail it – again

 

Ah:

 

arsene wenger daily mirror

In the Mirror on the day Wenger announced his Arsenal departure

 

Oh dear. Even a stopped watch is right twice a day…

 

 

Post Views: 546



Posted: 20th, April 2018 | In: Arsenal, Back pages, News, Sports, Tabloids Comment | TrackBack | Permalink

Contact Us Writers