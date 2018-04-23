Anorak | Prince Crystal Palace: Kate Middleton makes Prince Harry even less employable

Prince Crystal Palace: Kate Middleton makes Prince Harry even less employable

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has had her third child. It’s a… stinking rich kid born into hereditary privilege that mocks our democracy / man of the people with the common touch. Young Prince Palace was born on the Lindon Wing at St Mary’s, Paddington. It might be the cheapest place he ever stays. Reactions to the birth have been forthcoming and fluid. No word from the PR-reared Prince Harry yet, who is now shunted one leg further down the ladder away from getting an actual job. Prince Andrew, Prince Edward – as you were.

The Indy’s clickbait factory goes with both sides of the story – having its cake and eating it; which though a very royal dish is very crap journalism:

The Royal Family’s fans were out in force:

Has the young sir a name?

Scenes from outside the Lindo Wing look like something out of @Scarfolk pic.twitter.com/y0sBT6JAzv — Chris Applegate (@chrisapplegate) April 23, 2018

